GTA VI developer’s Rockstar North closed after emergency call out

The Edinburgh headquarters of Rockstar North was closed off on Monday, January 19, after suffering emergency services.

Authorities cited that the studio of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI was closed due to “emergency services.”

The nature of emergency is described as structural damage. However, there is no confirmation about the actual cause of destruction.

Both police and fire services were alerted shortly after 5 a.m. local time to the location of the office of Rockstar North, which is based at Holyrood Road.

As reported by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), three fire engines, including specialist vehicles, were mobilized to or to the attendance in order to assess, then secure the area.

Fire department personnel are on the scene until 9:21 a.m. No injuries have been reported till now.

According to an SFRS spokesperson, “We were alerted at 5:02 a.m. on Monday, January 18 to attend the incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. There were no reported casualties.”

Other sources reported that emergency teams were being dispatched for alleged explosion reports at the site, though there are no official confirmations yet regarding the cause of the damage.

The firefighting service has stated that its teams were first mobilized in response to some structural concerns after an incident was reported overnight.

There’s no official statement from the Rockstar North yet.