 
Geo News

GTA VI developer's Rockstar North closed after emergency call out

Building housing GTA VI developer shut after structural damage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

GTA VI developer’s Rockstar North closed after emergency call out
GTA VI developer’s Rockstar North closed after emergency call out

The Edinburgh headquarters of Rockstar North was closed off on Monday, January 19, after suffering emergency services.

Authorities cited that the studio of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI was closed due to “emergency services.”

The nature of emergency is described as structural damage. However, there is no confirmation about the actual cause of destruction.

Both police and fire services were alerted shortly after 5 a.m. local time to the location of the office of Rockstar North, which is based at Holyrood Road.

As reported by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), three fire engines, including specialist vehicles, were mobilized to or to the attendance in order to assess, then secure the area.

Fire department personnel are on the scene until 9:21 a.m. No injuries have been reported till now.

According to an SFRS spokesperson, “We were alerted at 5:02 a.m. on Monday, January 18 to attend the incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. There were no reported casualties.”

Other sources reported that emergency teams were being dispatched for alleged explosion reports at the site, though there are no official confirmations yet regarding the cause of the damage.

The firefighting service has stated that its teams were first mobilized in response to some structural concerns after an incident was reported overnight.

There’s no official statement from the Rockstar North yet. 

Luxury, auto stocks slide as Trump ties Greenland purchase to new tariffs
Luxury, auto stocks slide as Trump ties Greenland purchase to new tariffs
Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz
Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'
What 'Worrying' scenes at Australian Open led to Djokovic's rebuke: Here's what you should know
What 'Worrying' scenes at Australian Open led to Djokovic's rebuke: Here's what you should know
Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies
Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies
Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub in letter to Norway PM
Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub in letter to Norway PM
Did Trump administration change MLK Day? Here's what you need to know video
Did Trump administration change MLK Day? Here's what you need to know
How did two high-speed trains collide in Spain? Here's what we know video
How did two high-speed trains collide in Spain? Here's what we know