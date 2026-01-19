 
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'

Several other world leaders have also received the invitation

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Gaza Board of Peace, headed by Trump himself to oversee the reconstruction of the war-torn region.

During a regular press briefing on Monday, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that Putin had also received an invitation through diplomatic channels.

He added, “The Kremlin is now reviewing the invitation and hoping to get more details from the U.S. side.”

Earlier, Israel rejected the committee stating it was not consulted by the U.S. administration. Officials further stated that Israel would share its concerns with the U.S.

The executive board members of the committee, which Trump described as the greatest and most prestigious board ever assembled, include his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, billionaire businessman Marc Rowan, the President of the World Bank Ajay Banga and Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel Jr.

According to reports, several other world leaders have also received the invitation, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

