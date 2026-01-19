 
Ben Affleck shares details of kids' complicated upbringing after divorce

Ben Affleck describes his children’s upbringing “complicated” after his divorce

Geo News Digital Desk
January 19, 2026

Ben Affleck shares details of kids complicated upbringing after divorce
Ben Affleck shares details of kids' complicated upbringing after divorce

Ben Affleck opened up about raising his three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, giving rare insight into their family life.

The actor, 53, described their upbringing as “complicated” because of them growing up in the constant spotlight especially his high-profile divorces.

While speaking to E! News, Ben explained that he and his ex Jennifer both have never pushed their kids Violet, Seraphina, or Samuel, toward anythinf or any specific career path.

He said, “We really want to give them room to figure out what they want to do.”

The Batman actor then added that while they are proud of their children, he hopes they don’t feel pressured to follow their parents footsteps in acting.

However, the former couple’s older daughter Violet has already found out her own path in activism.

In September, she delivered a strong powerful speech at United Nations about clean air and mask mandates, stressing on the the current generation’s responsibility to act accordingly.

She also uses fashion to express her beliefs, wearing masks and statement clothing to support causes like Palestine.

For the unversed, Ben and Jennifer decided to part their ways back iin 2018 but they also maintained close co-parenting relationship.

Despite past differences, the Argo actor’s kids have reportedly strong bonds with their new extended family which includes Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme.

Also sources said that the families prioritise the children’s friendships and avoid creating drama for the sake of media attention.

