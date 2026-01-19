'It Ends With Us' author shares health status after raising concerns

'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover gives health update after cancer diagnosis

Colleen Hoover shared her first update after her cancer diagnosis made headlines, raising alarm among fans all across the globe.

The 46-year-old writer took to Facebook on Friday, January 16, and shared her current health status, writing, “Just clarification because of some misleading clickbait making it sound like I’m on my deathbed or something, but I do not have cancer anymore. I was diagnosed sometime last year.”

The It Ends With Us author explained that she had a surgery following her diagnosis, which was fortunately successfull and finished radiation just a day earlier.

Hoover concluded, “I am done and good and all is well and has been well. My doctors doctored. Hell yeah.”

The health update comes after her Facebook post from December concerned fans in which she shared that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

The Regretting You author shared that the cancer diagnosis became the major reason she had to scale back on her public appearances, thus missing out on her movie premieres and other personal commitments.

While Hoover shared that she has been lucky to have recovered so quickly, she has also limited her social media presence ever since the legal drama started between the It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The author has made it clear that she has nothing to do with the drama, and it has been a cause of stress for her and her family.