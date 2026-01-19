Valerie Bertinelli makes shocking claim about her weight

Valerie Bertinelli revealed the painful moment she was dismissed from her role as a diet company spokesperson.

She recalled the reason was regaining weight and called the experience “horrifying.”

The One Day at a Time star reflected on the incident during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

She revisited a photo of herself at her 2012 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“You look stunning,” Barrymore praised her.

But Bertinelli admitted, “And I felt so horrified.”

Bertinelli explained that she had lost 50 pounds after joining the diet program in 2007 and became its public face.

But as her weight returned, the company cut ties.

“And they fired me, eventually said, ‘We can’t keep going with you because you’re gaining weight again,’” she recalled.

At the time, Bertinelli said she was wearing a size 12 dress which was far from “too big”.

However, the pressure to maintain a size 4 left her struggling with her mental and emotional health.

Today she says she is a size 10, and far more focused on wellbeing than numbers on a scale.

Fighting back tears, Bertinelli emphasized her new outlook.

“…no matter what people throw at me, I know who I am and it doesn’t matter how much I weigh… What matters is who I am, how I treat people. Period!”