TV star Ant McPartlin shares life after rehab and fight against addiction

Ant McPartlin opened up about how hard he works every day to stay sober and keep his life on track.

The 50-year-old TV star, famous for hosting I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! explained that practicing nightly prayers and writing little gratitude notes help him stay focused after his drink-driving conviction in 2018 and his two stays in rehab.

Ant’s problems started after a knee operation in 2015, when he became addicted to painkillers and alcohol.

He first went into rehab back in 2017 and returned a year later after his conviction.

Back then, the host took a break from his Television career, leaving his long-time co-host Declan Donnelly to host I’m a Celebrity… alone.

Now, as a father of one-year-old Wilder, Ant went on to add that staying sober is something he thinks about every single day.

He told Fearne Cotton on the Happy Place podcast, “It is something that you have to constantly check in with. It helps me feel grateful for life, work, friends, and family.”

Along with Wilder, Ant is also raising his step-daughters Daisy and Poppy with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

However, he even joked about getting scolded for swearing at home, saying, “My little one is 19-months now, all his words are starting to come slowly and so I’m getting told off a lot for swearing in the house.”

Furthermore, Ant’s honesty highlighted how much effort it takes to stay healthy and be a present dad.