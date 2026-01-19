Kate Hudson says goodbye to Botox for movie role

Kate Hudson revealed that she has given up on her Botox treatment for her latest film, Song Sung Blue.

The 46-year-old actress explained that the film takes place in the 1980s, long before wrinkle-freezing treatments were around, so she wanted to look natural for the role.

While speaking to The Standard, Kate shared that growing up with brothers made her less focused on looks.

As she gets older, she said she has learned to accept wrinkles and the life experiences that come with being a woman.

During filming, the actress also stopped wearing make-up regularly and allowed herself to gain some little weight to get into fit her character better.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared that she likes to balance taking care of herself with enjoying life.

The star went on to admit that her healthy routines sometimes gets interrupted by cocktails and pasta.

However, she said it is all about enjoying life while staying mindful of wellness.

The Almost Famous star also opened up about her music, saying that she was inspired by watching Sir Paul McCartney perform at Glastonbury.

Seeing him on stage made her want to take more creative risks and stop trying to please everyone else.

Moreover, Kate explained that she wants to follow her passions fully and embrace new opportunities.