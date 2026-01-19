Lily Allen calls it a miracle after being run off the road by heavy vehicle

Lily Allen has opened up about a scary moment on road that left her feeling lucky to be alive.

The 40-year-old singer revealed that a heavy goods lorry forced her brand new Porsche to go off the road earlier this month.

Lily, who recently parted ways with Stranger Things star David Harbour, shared photos on her Instagram showing visible damage on the side of her black car with deep scratches.

Despite the shock, the West End Girl singer tried to keep things lighter as she told her followers that she was enjoying a positive start of the year before this horrific incident happened.

Writing online, she shared, “Could have done without an HGV running me off the road but other than that a relatively good start to 2026.”

She later added, “Happy to be alive and to not be posting any photos taken in 2016.”

However, all of her fans were quick to react, filling the comment section with messages of relief and support and many said that they are just thankful she is not majorly injured.

The crash came right after Lily treated herself after the major success of her nee album West End Girl.

Recently, she has also been honest about struggling with spending and shared that she is getting help for it.

Despite the shock of the crash, Lily Allen continues to staying positive as she has shared some moments from her travels and daily life as well.