Northern lights expected in unusual locations due to severe solar storm

A severe geomagnetic storm is expected to bring a rare display of the northern lights, or aurora borealis, to light skies over Iowa late Monday night, January 19, into early Tuesday morning, January 20.

Space Weather Prediction Centre reported that the northern lights could be visible as far south as Alabama, placing Iowa squarely in the potential viewing zone.

What is the best time to watch the Northern Lights?

The most suitable time to witness the aurora will be between 10:00 p.m. Monday and 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, with peak activity forecast around midnight. The major visibility is expected in Iowa, making it the primary location.

How to watch Northern Lights?

Although skies are expected to be clear, the temperature is extremely low, making it hard to watch the celestial event.

Air temperatures in northern Iowa will be in the single digits, with wind chills plummeting as low as 10 to 30 degrees below zero.

For those braving the cold, they can watch northern lights with the naked eye. For clearer views, smartphones can help.

What camera setting works best for northern lights photography?

To capture the best aurora photos, use night mode and long exposure settings.

For professional cameras, use manual mode with a wide aperture (f/1.4- f/2.8), a high ISO (1600-3200) and a shutter speed of 5-20 seconds.