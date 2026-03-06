DJ Moore heads to Buffalo Bills in NFL trade move

The Buffalo Bills have acquired wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears in a trade.

The move reunited the veteran pass catcher with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the two worked together for two seasons together in the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021.

Chicago will receive a second-round and fifth-round pick from Buffalo in the 2026 NFL draft in exchange for Moore. Bills’ offered the additional fifth-round pick to balance the value of the deal and the second-round pick came late in the round.

The trade cannot become official until next Wednesday when the new National Football League league year begins.

Moore is under contract through 2029 and is set to earn $24.5 million annually from 2026 onward.

His salary for the 2026 season is fully guaranteed, while $15 million of his 2027 salary is expected to become guaranteed next week.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Bills will also guarantee $15.5 million of Moore’s 2028 salary.

The receiver originally signed the contract with Chicago in 2024. Moore previously performed well under Brady during the 2020 and 2021 seasons when Brady served as Carolina’s offensive coordinator.

During that stretch, Moore recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, including an impressive 18.1 yards per reception in 2020.