 
Geo News

China's next five-year strategy is out: Here's what it plans to do

China places artificial intelligence at centre of its economic plan

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 05, 2026

China’s next five-year strategy is out: Here’s what it plans to do
China’s next five-year strategy is out: Here’s what it plans to do 

China has unveiled its ambitious new five-year plan that focuses heavily on artificial intelligence as leaders aim to secure an edge in an intensifying rivalry with the United States.

The five year plan was released at the opening session of the National People’s Congress, calling for sweeping adoption of AI across multiple sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, education, and logistics.

The 141-page blueprint introduces a broad “AI+ action plan” focusing on integrating technology throughout the Chinese economy.

Premier Li Qiang pointed out that technology as a pillar of what China terms “new quality productive forces,” suggesting a stronger emphasis than in earlier policy outlines.

The government made clear that it will pursue “decisive breakthroughs in key core technologies” and seize the “commanding heights” of global innovation.

Major focused fields include quantum computing, 6G telecommunications, humanoid robots, nuclear fusion and brain-computer interfaces.

In the next five years, China aims to reduce reliance on foreign technology specially advanced semiconductors due to rising trade tensions with the U.S.

Beside technology, the government also announced a 7 & increase in defense budget for 2026.

Britney Spears arrested in late-night traffic stop
Britney Spears arrested in late-night traffic stop
Everything you need to know about 2026 Winter Paralympics
Everything you need to know about 2026 Winter Paralympics
US winter storm: Tourists warned as 20 inches of snow hits western ski resorts
US winter storm: Tourists warned as 20 inches of snow hits western ski resorts
‘It's Official': Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo to end with chapter 25 on March 8
‘It's Official': Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo to end with chapter 25 on March 8
Aston Martin drivers face nerve damage risk from severe car vibrations in F1 shocker
Aston Martin drivers face nerve damage risk from severe car vibrations in F1 shocker
Tornado threat looms over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri Thursday & Friday: Here's what you should know video
Tornado threat looms over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri Thursday & Friday: Here's what you should know
Iranian drones hit Azerbaijan airport injuring 2 civilians as Baku accuses Tehran
Iranian drones hit Azerbaijan airport injuring 2 civilians as Baku accuses Tehran
Travis Kelce meets with Kai Trump after President Trump blasts Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce meets with Kai Trump after President Trump blasts Taylor Swift