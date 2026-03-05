China’s next five-year strategy is out: Here’s what it plans to do

China has unveiled its ambitious new five-year plan that focuses heavily on artificial intelligence as leaders aim to secure an edge in an intensifying rivalry with the United States.

The five year plan was released at the opening session of the National People’s Congress, calling for sweeping adoption of AI across multiple sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, education, and logistics.

The 141-page blueprint introduces a broad “AI+ action plan” focusing on integrating technology throughout the Chinese economy.

Premier Li Qiang pointed out that technology as a pillar of what China terms “new quality productive forces,” suggesting a stronger emphasis than in earlier policy outlines.

The government made clear that it will pursue “decisive breakthroughs in key core technologies” and seize the “commanding heights” of global innovation.

Major focused fields include quantum computing, 6G telecommunications, humanoid robots, nuclear fusion and brain-computer interfaces.

In the next five years, China aims to reduce reliance on foreign technology specially advanced semiconductors due to rising trade tensions with the U.S.

Beside technology, the government also announced a 7 & increase in defense budget for 2026.