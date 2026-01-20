Bruce Springsteen speaks out against President Donald Trump at latest gig

Bruce Springsteen takes subtle dig at President Trump's authoritarian regime

Bruce Springsteen, legendary American singer and songwriter, has come forward to condemn President Donald Trump’s policies and the surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

In his home state gig in New Jersey on Saturday, the 76-year-old artist used his platform to pay a special tribute to Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman who was killed by the ICE officer in Minnesota.

He dedicated his 1978 song The Promised Land to Renee. Besides this, he also shared his thoughts on unjustified killing of a mother of three.

Bruce said during his show, “If you believe in democracy, in liberty, if you believe truth still matters, and it’s worth speaking out, and it’s worth fighting for; if you believe in the power of the law and that no-one stands above it.”

“If you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens; if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president", said the Legendary singer as per The Guardian.

Dancing in the Dark singer explained that his song was about “both the beautiful but flawed country that we are and to the country that we could be.”

The song that Springsteen sang during his New Jersey gig have lyrics criticizing Trump’s authoritarian leanings.

The Promised Land is a soundtrack that has largely praised for appreciating the "struggles and achievements of the working-class in the United States of America".