Matt Damon reveals why he never dreamed of playing 'Batman'

Matt Damon influenced Ben Affleck to leave 'Batman' role after 2016 movie, reports

Matt Damon has made a rare statement explaining why he never thought of playing the "Batman".

As Damon is currently busy promoting his new film The Rip with best friend Ben Affleck, he was asked in one of the interviews, “You don’t fancy being Batman?”

Reportedly, the 55-year-old did give an audition to play Robin twice and was even considered to be cast as Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight, but he never opted to play Batman.

While explaining the reason, Damon revealed that he doesn’t fancy playing Batman. “I watched him (Ben) prepare for that and it was nine-months he put on something like 35 pounds of muscle and it just looked like tough sledding”, he told Absolute Radio.

As per the previous reports of Business Insider, the Jason Bourne actor provided the 53-year-old actor, who played the caped crusader in 2016 Batman v Superman, guidance that eventually influenced Affleck to step down from the role of Batman.

In fact, Ben also mentioned that one thing he learnt from Matt is his "relentless focus on selecting films" from the very early stage of career.

As per The Accountant star, The Odyssey actor has the "greatest resume of directors" with whom he’s worked with.