Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst breathes his last at 70

Rob Hirst, founding member and drummer of Midnight Oil, has passed away at the age of 70.

Less than a year after sharing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, the musician died on Tuesday, January 20, following a courageous battle with the disease.

The heartbreaking news was announced via the official Instagram account of the rock band.

“After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain - ‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness,’” they wrote alongside two memorable photos of Hirst behind the drum set. “He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.”

Two hours later the Midnight Oil members also shared another post featuring a more recent snapshot of the quartet.

“We are shattered and grieving the loss of our brother Rob,” they captioned the image, capturing the departed soul smiling on-stage. “For now there are no words but there will always be songs. Love Always from Jim, Martin & Pete.”

For the unversed, Hirst was diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer in 2023 but went public with his illness last year in a bid to raise awareness.

“I wanted to get the story of pancreatic cancer out there, because it's one of those cancers that most people don't really register,” he told The Australian.

"It hasn't really attracted the attention, for example, of skin cancers or breast cancers or others – but it's really on the rise,” the Sydney-born star added.

“It's ongoing. I've had pretty much every treatment known to man – every scan, ultrasound, MRI. I've kind of had "the works". Today I'm feeling really good,” Hirst, who was receiving treatment at the time, added.

The musician is survived by his wife Lesley Holland and his daughters, Gabriella, Lex and Jay.