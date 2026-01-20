Russell Brand awaits court hearing in latest legal charges

Russell Brand awaits court hearing in pending legal charges

Russell Brand is scheduled to appear in a UK court later today amid his pending trial on two further charges of rape and sexual assault.

Accused on one count related to each crime, the British comedian-actor’s arraignment is due to take place at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, January 20.

The latest citation against Brand was announced in December 2025, while it was reported that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had approved the charges.

According to the Irish broadcaster and news outlet RTÉ, the 50-year-old celebrity defendant “has already pleaded not guilty to five charges, including two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault, relating to alleged offences between 1999 and 2005 involving four women.”

While the charges due to be heard today were filed in connection with “alleged offences in London in 2009 involving two women.”

The original indictment against the Arthur actor will be brought before the Southwark Crown Court later this year, on June 16.

Notably, the investigation against Russell Brand was initiated following exposés aired on the Channel 4 news programme Dispatches and reported by The Times, both in 2023.

While denying all of the claims against himself, the Englishman has since become a relative mainstay among the American right-wing political scene, often seen in the company of Donald Trump and his associates.