Giant replica of Trump's alleged birthday note to Epstein installed on National Mall

A 10-foot-tall replica of the alleged birthday message from the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been installed on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Epstein, the disgraced financier, who died by suicide in jail in 2019, would have marked his birthday on January 20, the same day the installation appeared. The group behind the giant “badge of sham” identifies itself as “The Secret Handshake”.

The installation is permitted until Friday, January 23, 2026.

Images of the installation show the alleged Trump’s birthday message featuring an outline of a naked woman with a message written inside.

The concluding line of the message reads: “Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The group has also placed a plaque encouraging people to sign the oversized birthday card with a message to the Trump administration.

The birthday note was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in July 2025 as part of the released Epstein files.

The Department of Justice has said that only 1 percent of the Epstein files have been revealed so far and around 2 million more documents were being reviewed.

Trump has denied signing the message suggesting that someone forged his signature. He also sued the Wall Street Journal for publication of the message last year.

The development comes amid the Trump administration facing pressure to release all files of the late sex offender.