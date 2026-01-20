Who is Paulina Reyes? Suspect named in viral SEPTA bus pepper-spray attack

A disturbing incident unfolded on a Philadelphia SEPTA, a shorthand for Southern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, bus that sparked social media outrage with even a surprise entry of Elon Musk.

A journalist posted the video on social media, alleging he was physically assaulted by a woman after she accused him of being ‘racist’ and ‘fascist’ and also pepper-sprayed him.

The video of the incident now making rounds on the internet shows a part of the skirmish, but since the clip has gone viral, social media users have been raising questions against the brutal act and calling for an early arrest of the woman involved.

But first, let’s find out who this woman is.

On Tuesday, January 20, a viral clip was posted by an X user under the handle name @Surge_Philly, featuring a confrontation on a Philadelphia bus in which a journalist claims to have been assaulted by the woman.

As per the details he provided in the caption, that says, “While looking out the window and not bothering anyone, a woman he recognized as a known Antifa agitator began yelling, calling him ‘racist’ and a ‘fascist.’"

Feared for his safety, the person turned on the mobile camera, after which the woman allegedly moved abruptly to his phone, hit him in the head, and not just that, she even went one step further, pepper-spraying him.

After that, she soon left the Philly bus that came back to spray the man directly in the face.

Before she attempted another assault, the bus driver jumped in and off-loaded the woman from the vehicle.

But what surprised the users on X (formerly Twitter) was a sudden comment from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who jumped in the viral buzz, commenting, “She has violence issues.”

After Musk’s comment, online sleuths could not hold themselves back, they started digging for more info about the woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed the man on the bus.

Who is Paulina Reyes?

Well, no one else but the alleged victim himself identified the woman as Paulina Reyes, who is reportedly an intern at WHYY.

According to a follow-up post from @Surge_Philly, the account that first posted the video, the woman has been identified as Paulina Reyes, an alleged intern at WHYY (Philadelphia's public media station).

According to the screenshot shared in the post, she introduces herself on LinkedIn as a film student pursuing studies at the Community College of Philadelphia.

Her profile also spotlights her working as a reporter and journalist for local outlets, including QueMadreMedia and the Youth Leadership Institute.

Besides being a working journalist, her profile also shed further light on her as someone who is involved in community advocacy and grassroots movements, focusing on labor, human rights, healthcare, environmental justice, and immigration.