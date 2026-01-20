Matt Damon admits being 'terrified' watching THIS Christopher Nolan film

Matt Damon to work with Christopher Nolan on third film 'The Odyssey'

Matt Damon has unveiled the name of his most favourite Christopher Nolan movie.

The film is not just his favourite one, but it also left Matt terrified and gave a reality check.

The reason the Jason Bourne actor likes this movie is not because he features in it, but Damon believes that the film gives out a strong message.

2014’s Interstellar is Matt’s favourite movie directed by Nolan. It starred him in a small role alongside Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Timothee Chalamet and Mackenzie Fox.

The 55-year-old confessed that he thought he won’t be able to watch the flick for the first time because he was in it too. But he watched it again when it was re-released.

Damon recalls himself sobbing while reading the script of the sci-fi adventure. He felt terrified with the plot of the film.

He said in an interview with Collider, “I remember the experience of reading the script and sobbing, because I think it's about a father missing the life of his daughter and my kids were young, and that was such a terrifying thought to me that it really moved me.”

Matt will be collaborating for the third time with the Oscar-winning director Christopher in the upcoming Greek historic film, The Odyssey, slated to release on July 17, 2026.

He previously worked with Nolan in the blockbuster film of 2024, Oppenheimer.