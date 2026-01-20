Joe Jonas’ new romance draws comparisons to his past with Sophie

Joe Jonas’ new romance with a model and digital creator Tatiana Gabriela, has sparked buzz among fans and media as they compared his current love life to his past relationship with Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers singer’s romance with the Game of Thrones actress was under the massive spotlight for many years till they parted ways.

Joe and Sophie both were facing major pressure of fame which made things complicated at that time.

And now, with Tatiana, the singer seems to be taking a different approach.

The model’s life apparently is more grounded and away from Hollywood drama and stress, giving him a chance to enjoy his relationship without constant media attention like before.

Joe Jonas sparks romance rumours with model Tatiana Gabriela

However, all of his fans noticed that while some patterns in celebrity’s love lives follow the same routine, this time Joe is more relaxed and focused on his life with Tatiana.

With Sophie, their every move was under pressure and heavy spotlight even small moments became headlines.

Now, as Joe’s romance heated up with Tatiana, the couple is said to be keeping their things private, while only sharing simple outings and spending time together quietly.

Moreover, this has made people to wonder if Joe Jonas has learned from his past experience and trying to avoid the same mistakes.