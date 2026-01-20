 
David Beckham finally addresses Brooklyn Beckham's claims in first statement

David Beckham' son Brooklyn in his recent social media post slammed his parents for ruining his relationship

Geo News Digital Desk
January 20, 2026

David Beckham finally addresses Brooklyn Beckham’s claims in first statement

David Beckham is ready to counter bombshell claims made by his son Brooklyn Beckham.

David, 50, during his appearance on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box on January 20, discussed social media and mental health following Brooklyn’s statement the previous day, and said that his kids had “made mistakes.”

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad,” David began.

“The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous,” he continued. 

“But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.”

David then mentioned his kids — Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — whom he shares with wife Victoria Beckham. "And I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them,” he said.

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids.”

“You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well,” he added. 

David’s response came after Brooklyn Beckham’s social media story. Brooklyn accused his parents of trying to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz and that spreading “countless lies.”

"I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," Brooklyn's post began.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he added.

Brooklyn then talked about many occasions where he felt his family tried to ruin his married life.

Brooklyn shared the claims via social media after months of speculation about a rift going on between his wife, Nicola, and his parents, David and Victoria.

