‘Tell Me Lies' Stephen's toxicity threatens to control Pippa's story

‘Tell Me Lies’ Stephen’s hold threatens to control Pippa’s story

Tell Me Lies, a psychological thriller and romance drama, on Hulu has been keeping its viewers hooked with its messy and dramatic story about Stephen and Lucy.

The series shows how emotional abuse and manipulation can affect everyone around the main couple.

But one character in the show, Pippa, hasn’t been getting the attention which she deserves.

However, she started out as the fun, confident freshie who helped her bestie Lucy to meet Stephen and kept the group together.

'Tell Me Lies' keeps the drama alive but Pippa deserves more

In season two, Pippa got a chance to show who she really is as she explored her own style, friendships and even her sexuality.

The character stood up to the popular football players and she wasn’t afraid to be bold among them.

Now in hyped season three, Pippa has been pushed to the side, with most of the story focusing on Stephen and Lucy, leaving her queer love story and personal struggles almost unseen.

As for her bestfriend, she’s still there for Lucy while giving advices to her but her own voice is quieter now.

Furthermore, fans now hoping that Pippa will get her spotlight back because she got so much potential in her.