Goldie Hawn gives advise for successful relationship

Goldie Hawn is spilling the tea for “successful” relationship.

The Oscar-winning actress, 80, shared her key tip of a strong relation during an appearance on The Dan Buettner podcast. Hawn is in relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983.

“I have a relationship with birds,” said Hawn. “I'm a bird. And you leave the cage door open, I may never fly out. But if you close that door, for my freedom and my independence, I would probably take all my feathers off.”

It’s “a freedom of self,” she said, that makes her relationship with Russell, 74, so successful. “It's a freedom of basically not melding into somebody else, when you're copacetic on certain areas and you have freedom.”

Hawn and Russell are parents to Kate and Oliver Hudson and Boston and Wyatt Russell. The duo have separately in past talked about their decision of not marrying.

"We constantly got asked, 'When are you going to get married? Why aren't you married?' ” Russell told Variety in 2023. "

And we were like, 'Why does anybody care about that?' We'd asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn't. We didn't."

Elsewhere in the conversation with Buettner, Hawn refutes the idea of tying the knot with Russell. “Even if we did get married, it wouldn't make any difference because it's 42 years now,” said the Death Becomes Her star.

Upon asking, what made her to choose Russell over and over again, Hawn explained, “Because I have respect for him because I think he's an amazing person.”

She added that she’s “also very s***ally attracted to him. And that's important. If you have a long-term s***al relationship, that's actually really healthy. He's my s***al object.”