‘Lorraine’ star Dr Hilary Jones rushed to hospital after health scare

Dr Hilary Jones has opened up about an emotional health issues that happened over Christmas and left his Lorraine co-star extremely worried.

The 72-year-old TV doctor was taken to Pembury Hospital in Kent by ambulance after falling seriously ill.

Tests initially revealed that he might suffered heart attack, which caused serious concerns.

However, doctors later confirmed that he was suffering from pericarditis, a painful swelling around the heart as well as virus and pneumonia.

While talking on Lorraine, Dr Hilary admitted that the situation left them in shock, as he shared that it was a real concern after he felt the chest pain.

Hilary praised people who treated him, explaining they stayed calm, explained everything clearly and acted quickly before taking him to hospital.

Lorraine Kelly shared how anxious she felt during the situation, revealing thast she was very worried when she heard that he’s been taken by ambulance, but felt relieved after speaking to him.

Moreover, he shared his health update with his fans and shared that he is now feeling well and thanked hospital staff for their care during very busy period.

Dr Hilary Jones also shared kind words for Lorraine after the recent loss of her father.