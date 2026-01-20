‘Sovereignty is non negotiable’: EU chief draws line on Greenland amid US pressure

 
Geo News Digital Desk
January 20, 2026

Top European leaders denounced President Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland as a “mistake” and a dangerous provocation, using the opening of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, January 20, to call for unity and European strategic independence amid escalating transatlantic tensions.

Trump threatened to impose 10% tariffs on eight NATO allies if they block his bid to acquire Greenland.

Commenting on this, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated: “When friends shake hands, it means something.” This statement signifies a recent U.S.-EU trade deal.

“The sovereignty and integrity of (Greenland and Denmark’s) territory is non-negotiable,” she added.

Danish Prime Minister also echoes this comment, stating, “We are now being threatened by our closest ally.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also delivered a thing veiled critique, stating Europe prefers “the rule of law to brutality” and “respect to bullies.”

The rift sent ripples through financial markets, as U.S. stocks, bonds, and the dollar took a nosedive amid investor reactions to the geopolitical turbulence. Leaders such as Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney warned of a "rupture" in the world order and said middle powers would have to join forces as tensions overtook the agenda in Davos.

