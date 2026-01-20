ASAP Rocky announces 'Don't Be Dumb' world tour: See dates

January 20, 2026
A$AP Rocky is officially hitting the road.
On Tuesday, January 20, the rapper announced his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour, which kicks off May 27 in Chicago and stretches across North America and Europe before wrapping up in Paris this September.
The announcement follows the release of Rocky’s fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which dropped last Friday and marked his first full-length project in eight years.
Tickets for the global general on-sale go live Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. local time.
The tour launches in the U.S. and Canada before heading overseas later in the summer. Along the way, Rocky will make stops at events like New York’s Governors Ball and Milan’s I-DAYS, before closing out the run in France.
Below is the full list of tour dates:
Wed May 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri May 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
Sun May 31 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Jun 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Jun 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Jun 04 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Sun Jun 07 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball*
Mon Jun 08 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Thu Jun 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Jun 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Jun 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Mon Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Thu Jun 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Jun 19 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Jun 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Tue Jun 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Thu Jun 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Jun 26 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Jun 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 01 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Jul 03 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sat Jul 04 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Wed Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Jul 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Tue Aug 25 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena
Thu Aug 27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Sun Aug 30 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Wed Sep 02 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Fri Sep 04 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Sat Sep 05 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue Sep 08 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Thu Sep 10 – Milan, Italy – I-DAYS
Fri Sep 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun Sep 13 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
Wed Sep 16 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Fri Sep 18 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sun Sep 20 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
Mon Sep 21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Sep 24 – Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arena
Fri Sep 25 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena
Mon Sep 28 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Sep 30 – Paris, France – Accor Arena