ASAP Rocky announces 'Don't Be Dumb' world tour: See dates

The tour kicks off in May and wraps up in September

A$AP Rocky is officially hitting the road.

On Tuesday, January 20, the rapper announced his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour, which kicks off May 27 in Chicago and stretches across North America and Europe before wrapping up in Paris this September.

The announcement follows the release of Rocky’s fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which dropped last Friday and marked his first full-length project in eight years.

Tickets for the global general on-sale go live Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. local time.

The tour launches in the U.S. and Canada before heading overseas later in the summer. Along the way, Rocky will make stops at events like New York’s Governors Ball and Milan’s I-DAYS, before closing out the run in France.

Below is the full list of tour dates:

Wed May 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri May 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Sun May 31 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Jun 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Jun 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Jun 04 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sun Jun 07 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball*

Mon Jun 08 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Jun 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Jun 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Jun 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Mon Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Thu Jun 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Jun 19 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Jun 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Thu Jun 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Jun 26 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Jun 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 01 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Jul 03 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Jul 04 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Jul 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Aug 25 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

Thu Aug 27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sun Aug 30 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Wed Sep 02 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Fri Sep 04 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sat Sep 05 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue Sep 08 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu Sep 10 – Milan, Italy – I-DAYS

Fri Sep 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Sep 13 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Wed Sep 16 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Fri Sep 18 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sun Sep 20 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Mon Sep 21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Thu Sep 24 – Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arena

Fri Sep 25 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena

Mon Sep 28 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Sep 30 – Paris, France – Accor Arena