 
Geo News

Air Force One turns back mid-flight after 'electrical glitch': Here's what we know

As per the latest media reports, President Donald Trump has boarded the new aircraft and is en route to Switzerland

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 21, 2026

Air Force One turns back mid-flight after 'electrical glitch': Here's what we know

Air Force One returned to Joint Base Andrews late Tuesday, January 20, with President Trump on board after the flight en route to Switzerland for the Davos forum experienced a ‘minor electrical glitch.'

However, as per the latest media reports, President Donald Trump has boarded the new aircraft and is en route to Switzerland.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing the White House pool reporters, that press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the crew identified "a minor electrical issue" and is turning around "out of an abundance of caution."

What caused the AF1 to return back mid-flight?

CNN, citing White House pool reporters, described a chaotic scene aboard the aircraft before the flight developed an electrical glitch mid-flight.

During the hold, the pool reporters noted that the original Air Force One saw a lot of commotion, including several staffers deplaning with their bags.

The AF1 crew onboard was scrambling to make the transition, moving boxes of fruit, packaged sandwiches, and beverages in and out.

Onlookers outside described the crew being spotted pulling about a dozen suitcases off the plane and placing them onto a truck.

Meanwhile, an official White House social media account, with a bio stating it aims to debunk fake news, posted on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday night, January 20.

The post said, “After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews.”

“The president and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland,” the post concluded.

U.S. President Donald Trump is attending the annual gathering of the world’s economic and political leaders for the first time in six years.

Audi reveals 2026 f1 livery, but hides car design
Audi reveals 2026 f1 livery, but hides car design
Is it time to remove Trump? Calls grow via 25th Amendment over Greenland crisis
Is it time to remove Trump? Calls grow via 25th Amendment over Greenland crisis
‘Sovereignty is non negotiable': EU chief draws line on Greenland amid US pressure
‘Sovereignty is non negotiable': EU chief draws line on Greenland amid US pressure
Spotify's new feature sync audiobooks with paper books
Spotify's new feature sync audiobooks with paper books
Did Dingoes kill Canadian tourist found dead on Australian beach? Know every detail here video
Did Dingoes kill Canadian tourist found dead on Australian beach? Know every detail here
Truth behind YouTube's longest video spanning 1.7 billion hours
Truth behind YouTube's longest video spanning 1.7 billion hours
Antarctic penguin breeding cycles shift rapidly as climate warms, study finds
Antarctic penguin breeding cycles shift rapidly as climate warms, study finds
Who is Paulina Reyes? Suspect named in viral SEPTA bus pepper-spray attack video
Who is Paulina Reyes? Suspect named in viral SEPTA bus pepper-spray attack