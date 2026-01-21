Air Force One turns back mid-flight after 'electrical glitch': Here's what we know

Air Force One returned to Joint Base Andrews late Tuesday, January 20, with President Trump on board after the flight en route to Switzerland for the Davos forum experienced a ‘minor electrical glitch.'

However, as per the latest media reports, President Donald Trump has boarded the new aircraft and is en route to Switzerland.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing the White House pool reporters, that press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the crew identified "a minor electrical issue" and is turning around "out of an abundance of caution."

What caused the AF1 to return back mid-flight?

CNN, citing White House pool reporters, described a chaotic scene aboard the aircraft before the flight developed an electrical glitch mid-flight.

During the hold, the pool reporters noted that the original Air Force One saw a lot of commotion, including several staffers deplaning with their bags.

The AF1 crew onboard was scrambling to make the transition, moving boxes of fruit, packaged sandwiches, and beverages in and out.

Onlookers outside described the crew being spotted pulling about a dozen suitcases off the plane and placing them onto a truck.

Meanwhile, an official White House social media account, with a bio stating it aims to debunk fake news, posted on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday night, January 20.

The post said, “After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews.”

“The president and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland,” the post concluded.

U.S. President Donald Trump is attending the annual gathering of the world’s economic and political leaders for the first time in six years.