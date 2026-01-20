 
January 20, 2026

Is it time to remove Trump? Calls grow via 25th Amendment over Greenland crisis
A growing number of Democratic lawmakers and public figures are urging an unprecedented invocation of the 25th Amendment.

Citing his escalating confrontation with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies over Greenland, the lawmakers are calling for the removal of US President Donald Trump from office.

The movement gained momentum after the publication of text messages in which Trump linked his aggressive pursuit of the Danish territory to his failure to win the Nobel Prize.

Reports stated: “I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump wrote to Norwegian leader Jonas Gahr Store.

Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.) explicitly called to “Invoke the 25th Amendment,” sharing a relevant news article on social media.

Joining the call, Representatives Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) also referred to Trump as a risk to national security.

What is the 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution established the procedure for transferring presidential power in case of a president’s death, resignation, removal, or incapacitation.

The amendment was ratified in 1967 and has four key sections. According to the first section, the vice president becomes president (not just acting president).

Section two entails the process for filling a vacancy in the vice presidency. Section three allows a president to voluntarily and temporarily transfer power to the vice president.

Section four enables the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare the president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

What happens if 25th Amendment is invoked?

Power will be immediately transferred to Vice President JD Vance. However, the process is considered a political long shot, as it would need mutual cooperation from Trump’s own appointees and subsequent ratification by two-thirds of Congress.

