Audi reveals 2026 f1 livery, but hides car design

Audi has unveiled the definitive livery for its highly anticipated Formula 1 debut in 2026.

However, it disappointed fans as the actual design of its first grand prix car remains a closely guarded secret.

Audi conducted the launch event on Tuesday, January 20, in Berlin.

At the event, the German manufacturer showcased the final version of its titanium, red, and black colour scheme on a show car.

The real R26 challenger, which completed a shakedown at Barcelona last week, was kept hidden from the public eye.

The car will not be showcased until next week’s closed-door preseason test in Barcelona.

Audi made a bold entry in Formula 1, including a “Mission 2030” to win the championship titles by the beginning of the next decade. The team stated, “Our goal is to win championship by 2030. We have a structured plan for a deliberate ascent.”

Despite being a big name, Audi enters a highly competitive domain already dominated by giants such as Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, and McLaren.

Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley stressed the scale of the challenge while acknowledging the competitors, stating: “You don’t beat teams like Ferrari and Red Bull just because you’re Audi Formula 1. You need a plan. Our plan is to be a challenger, then a competitor, then a champion.”