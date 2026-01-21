Hailey Bieber follows suit after Justin-Selena stunt

Hailey Bieber appeared to make a tit-for-tat move after her husband of over seven years, Justin Bieber, sparked online chatter by interacting with a post linked to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Shortly after the Baby hitmaker was caught liking a comment under a 2016 Instagram post featuring him kissing Selena, Hailey seemingly followed suit.

Screenshots circulating on social media show the Rhode mogul liking throwback photos of her ex-boyfriend, model RJ King, whom she briefly dated in 2016. The images were recently shared by a fan-run Instagram account.

Social media users were quick to react, with some joking that the couple appeared to be engaging in “clout-chasing,” while others speculated the interactions were meant to subtly annoy one another.

The online buzz began when the Sorry singer grabbed headlines after fans noticed his alleged “like” on a comment under his old post captioned “Feels.”

The photo dates back to his on-and-off relationship with the Only Murders in the Building star which spanned from 2010 to 2018.

The viral comment, posted by Instagram user @auro_lv2l, read, “Vivan los novios,” which translates to “Long live the newlyweds” or “Long live the couple.”

Although screenshots of the interaction spread quickly across social platforms, the like has since disappeared and has not been independently verified.

Fans labeled the situation “messy,” with many questioning why the decade-old photo remains on Justin’s page especially after he tied the knot with Hailey and is a father of their one-year-old son.