George R.R. Martin gives disheartening news about ‘Game of Thrones’

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin delivered a sobering update for fans eagerly awaiting his next novel, The Winds of Winter.

After more than a decade of anticipation, Martin revealed that the story will diverge significantly from HBO’s television adaptation with a darker trajectory for its characters than many viewers might expect.

He previously admitted that the manuscript has grown longer and longer over the years resulting in the delay.

In a recent interview to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin explained that while some characters who survived in the novels were killed off in the show, others who died on screen may live on in his version.

He also confessed that he had originally planned to kill more characters than the series did.

Martin specifically noted that readers should not expect a hopeful conclusion for Tyrion.

He described his arc as tragic from the very beginning.

He contrasted this with the more optimistic ending given in the HBO finale, emphasizing that his vision for the story remains distinct.

The author also reflected on how certain portrayals in the television series influenced his writing.

For example, he revealed that Sansa Stark who he had once considered killing off may now survive because her on-screen presence convinced him of her importance to the narrative.

Despite the delays, Martin insisted that finishing The Winds of Winter remains his priority.

He rejected the idea of allowing another writer to complete the saga saying it would feel like a personal failure.