J.K. Rowling dubs Hans Zimmer as ‘genius’ after HBO series news

Geo News Digital Desk
January 21, 2026

J.K. Rowling is praising a “genius” after sharing her thoughts on the latest major signing for the upcoming HBO Max series based on the beloved saga.

The new Harry Potter TV adaptation, set to premiere in 2027, will feature music by legendary composer Hans Zimmer. He takes over from John Williams, who famously scored all eight films starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter universe, shared her reaction on her personal X (formerly Twitter) account after a fan asked what she thought about Zimmer joining the project. Her response was brief but enthusiastic: "He's a genius."

Hans Zimmer is known for creating iconic soundtracks for major films such as Gladiator, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight. His involvement has sparked discussion among Harry Potter fans, as music has always played a key role in the magic and emotion of the franchise.

Zimmer’s signing marks a creative shift for the series. Unlike a two-hour movie, the TV format allows more time to develop deeper musical themes connected to characters and settings. 

Working with Bleeding Fingers Music, Zimmer will help build a richer and more immersive sound world.

"The musical legacy of 'Harry Potter' is a benchmark for composers around the world and we are honored to join such an extraordinary team on a project of this magnitude. Kara Talve, Ane Rozman and I do not take this responsibility lightly," Zimmer said.

He added, "With this soundtrack we hope to bring the audience a little closer to it, while paying homage to what has come before".

