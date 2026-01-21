Billy Ray Cyrus relationship turns into major dilemma for Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus face serious test as relationship grows serious

Elizabeth Hurley has reportedly reached a crossroads with Billy Ray Cyrus, as she needs to choose between her life as a mom to her son, Damian Hurley, and her budding romance with the country star.

The 60-year-old actress and model shares her 23-year-old son, Damian, with ex-boyfriend Steve Bing, who is distancing himself from his mom because of her relationship with Billy Ray.

An insider shared, "Liz keeps saying this is just a rough patch, that these are growing pains and they'll get through it, but everyone can see how stressful this is for her,” according to RadarOnline.

Damian, who is an aspiring actor and model, has been the sole focus of Elizabeth’s attention since his father passed away by suicide.

Now, her only son reportedly feels like her spot is being taken over by his mom’s boyfriend as Damian is no longer spending as much time with her.

"Granted, Damian is older now and has his own life. But it's hard for him to share his mother's attention. Damian has made it clear he does not want to spend any time with Billy Ray,” added the source.

"Liz is running herself ragged trying to reassure Billy Ray on one side and coax Damian on the other. It's exhausting. But she won't give up – these are the two men she loves most,” they said, claiming that the two men in her life are like “oil and water” and won't intermix.