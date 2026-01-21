 
Geo News

Domhnall Gleeson jokes Rachel McAdams doesn't deserve Walk of Fame star

Domhnall Gleeson worked with Rachel McAdams on movie ‘About Time’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 21, 2026

Domhnall Gleeson jokes Rachel McAdams doesn’t deserve Walk of Fame star
Domhnall Gleeson jokes Rachel McAdams doesn’t deserve Walk of Fame star

Domhnall Gleeson made headlines at Rachel McAdams’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony when he jokingly declared that she didn’t deserve the honor.

Taking the stage, the About Time actor told the crowd it was “not fair” for McAdams to be everyone’s favorite person on set, the best actor in the room, a devoted mother and a star who excels in both comedy and drama.

"That's not how we do things. So yeah, I just don't think you deserve it," he joked.

What began as a tongue-in-cheek protest quickly turned into a heartfelt tribute.

Domhnall Gleeson jokes Rachel McAdams doesnt deserve Walk of Fame star

Gleeson explained that McAdams’ talent and warmth made her almost too good to be true.

He recalled how her performance in About Time was so convincing he believed he could actually travel through time.

He added, “…for three full months I believed I could travel through time. You made me believe that we were happily married in a small town in England and that Bill Nighy was my father. That was irresponsible. It's your talent, I guess. But let me tell you, the comedown was brutal.”

He praised her generosity and kindness, calling her “the loveliest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

The ceremony also featured appearances from director Sam Raimi and actor Dylan O’Brien, who star alongside McAdams in her upcoming thriller Send Help.

McAdams herself delivered an emotional acceptance speech thanking her longtime partner, her sister, and her parents, who were proudly in attendance.

Alix Earle moves to tears talking about dating amid Tom Brady rumours
Alix Earle moves to tears talking about dating amid Tom Brady rumours
Hilary Duff extends emotional olive branch to sister Haylie after long rift
Hilary Duff extends emotional olive branch to sister Haylie after long rift
Rachel McAdams makes appearance with boyfriend at Hollyood Walk of Fame
Rachel McAdams makes appearance with boyfriend at Hollyood Walk of Fame
Billy Ray Cyrus relationship turns into major dilemma for Elizabeth Hurley
Billy Ray Cyrus relationship turns into major dilemma for Elizabeth Hurley
J.K. Rowling dubs Hans Zimmer as ‘genius' after HBO series news
J.K. Rowling dubs Hans Zimmer as ‘genius' after HBO series news
Kim Kardashian stands by Chris Appleton amid terrifying cancer fears
Kim Kardashian stands by Chris Appleton amid terrifying cancer fears
Noah Kahan releases first teaser of upcoming album after announcement
Noah Kahan releases first teaser of upcoming album after announcement
Bradley Cooper steps out in style for London premiere of new film video
Bradley Cooper steps out in style for London premiere of new film