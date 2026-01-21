Domhnall Gleeson jokes Rachel McAdams doesn’t deserve Walk of Fame star

Domhnall Gleeson made headlines at Rachel McAdams’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony when he jokingly declared that she didn’t deserve the honor.

Taking the stage, the About Time actor told the crowd it was “not fair” for McAdams to be everyone’s favorite person on set, the best actor in the room, a devoted mother and a star who excels in both comedy and drama.

"That's not how we do things. So yeah, I just don't think you deserve it," he joked.

What began as a tongue-in-cheek protest quickly turned into a heartfelt tribute.

Gleeson explained that McAdams’ talent and warmth made her almost too good to be true.

He recalled how her performance in About Time was so convincing he believed he could actually travel through time.

He added, “…for three full months I believed I could travel through time. You made me believe that we were happily married in a small town in England and that Bill Nighy was my father. That was irresponsible. It's your talent, I guess. But let me tell you, the comedown was brutal.”

He praised her generosity and kindness, calling her “the loveliest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

The ceremony also featured appearances from director Sam Raimi and actor Dylan O’Brien, who star alongside McAdams in her upcoming thriller Send Help.

McAdams herself delivered an emotional acceptance speech thanking her longtime partner, her sister, and her parents, who were proudly in attendance.