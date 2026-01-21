Hilary Duff extends emotional olive branch to sister Haylie after long rift

Hilary Duff touches upon her estrangement with her sister, Haylie Duff on the upcoming album, Luck…or Something, as she seemingly wrote her song We Don't Talk as a message to her sibling.

The 38-year-old pop star and actress took the stage for her first “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire this week and performed the unreleased song for the first time.

The Lizzy McGuire star sang, “We come from the same home, the same blood,” seemingly asking her older sister to “have it out / I’ll hear you out, you’ll hear me out on the couch. … Let’s break it down / So sick of being so sad about / How we don’t talk and you won’t talk about it.”

The emotional song continued with the lyrics that pulled on listeners’ heartstrings, and the Metamorphosis songstress herself appeared overwhelmed by emotions as she finished the song.

The sisters, who both began their careers as child stars, had been inseparable until they abruptly stopped making public appearances or any social media interactions together.

Previously talking about the album, Hilary told Rolling Stone that it touches upon family drama without getting into the details.

The sisters’ feud recirculated earlier this month when Haylie “liked” Ashley Tisdale’s post about her toxic mom group essay, which indirectly implicated the Mature singer.