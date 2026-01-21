 
Geo News

Hilary Duff extends emotional olive branch to sister Haylie after long rift

Hilary Duff teases emotional sisterhood song on new album amid Haylie Duff feud

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 21, 2026

Hilary Duff extends emotional olive branch to sister Haylie after long rift
Hilary Duff extends emotional olive branch to sister Haylie after long rift

Hilary Duff touches upon her estrangement with her sister, Haylie Duff on the upcoming album, Luck…or Something, as she seemingly wrote her song We Don't Talk as a message to her sibling.

The 38-year-old pop star and actress took the stage for her first “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire this week and performed the unreleased song for the first time.

The Lizzy McGuire star sang, “We come from the same home, the same blood,” seemingly asking her older sister to “have it out / I’ll hear you out, you’ll hear me out on the couch. … Let’s break it down / So sick of being so sad about / How we don’t talk and you won’t talk about it.”

The emotional song continued with the lyrics that pulled on listeners’ heartstrings, and the Metamorphosis songstress herself appeared overwhelmed by emotions as she finished the song.

The sisters, who both began their careers as child stars, had been inseparable until they abruptly stopped making public appearances or any social media interactions together.

Previously talking about the album, Hilary told Rolling Stone that it touches upon family drama without getting into the details.

The sisters’ feud recirculated earlier this month when Haylie “liked” Ashley Tisdale’s post about her toxic mom group essay, which indirectly implicated the Mature singer.

Domhnall Gleeson jokes Rachel McAdams doesn't deserve Walk of Fame star
Domhnall Gleeson jokes Rachel McAdams doesn't deserve Walk of Fame star
Alix Earle moves to tears talking about dating amid Tom Brady rumours
Alix Earle moves to tears talking about dating amid Tom Brady rumours
Rachel McAdams makes appearance with boyfriend at Hollyood Walk of Fame
Rachel McAdams makes appearance with boyfriend at Hollyood Walk of Fame
Billy Ray Cyrus relationship turns into major dilemma for Elizabeth Hurley
Billy Ray Cyrus relationship turns into major dilemma for Elizabeth Hurley
J.K. Rowling dubs Hans Zimmer as ‘genius' after HBO series news
J.K. Rowling dubs Hans Zimmer as ‘genius' after HBO series news
Kim Kardashian stands by Chris Appleton amid terrifying cancer fears
Kim Kardashian stands by Chris Appleton amid terrifying cancer fears
Noah Kahan releases first teaser of upcoming album after announcement
Noah Kahan releases first teaser of upcoming album after announcement
Bradley Cooper steps out in style for London premiere of new film video
Bradley Cooper steps out in style for London premiere of new film