Rachel McAdams makes appearance with boyfriend at Hollyood Walk of Fame

Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden were first linked romantically in 2016

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 21, 2026

Rachel McAdams made a rare public appearance with her longtime partner Jamie Linden at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The sighting Monday January 19 was the couple’s first official outing together after nearly a decade of keeping their relationship private.

The actress attended the star-studded event held in Los Angeles hand-in-hand with her boyfriend of ten years.

The ceremony drew attention also because it reunited her with former romcom co-star Domhnall Gleeson sparking nostalgia among fans of their on-screen chemistry in 2013 movie About Time.

McAdams looked radiant as she supported her partner while also reconnecting with colleagues from her Hollywood journey.

The actress celebrated for her roles in The Notebook and Mean Girls shares two children with Linden.

At the ceremony Rachel delivered an emotional acceptance speech that highlighted the people who have shaped her journey.

She began by giving a shoutout to her boyfriend and her sister Kayleen McAdams.

“To Jamie my North Star, Kayleen my other North Star. Thank you for being such a great team. And keeping me quasi-normal,” said the Canadian star through tears.

Her parents were also among attendees.

Rachel and the screenwriter known for films Dear John and Money Monster were first linked romantically in 2016.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2018.

