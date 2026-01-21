 
Geo News

Alix Earle moves to tears talking about dating amid Tom Brady rumours

Tom Brady's rumoured girlfriend Alix Earle gets emotional while discussing love life

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 21, 2026

Alix Earle moves to tears talking about dating amid Tom Brady rumours
Alix Earle moves to tears talking about dating amid Tom Brady rumours

Alix Earle had a heart-to-heart chat on social media about the lonely aspects of single life, after sparking romance speculations with Tom Brady.

The 25-year-old social media personality shared a video on TikTok talking candidly about her feelings.

“I just haven’t posted as much about, like, my feelings and emotions because I just don’t want to be like sad, down in the dumps,” the Dancing With the Stars alum began the video on Tuesday, January 20.

Earle went on to share that her breakup with Braxton Berrios led her to a very lonely phase of her life, and despite the support of her family and friends, she feels weird without the “stability of a male partner, or just even someone to talk to or distract me.”

@alixearle

Feeling weird and sad & probably sound silly but if you’re going through something similar just know you’re not alone :)

♬ original sound - Alix Earle

The influencer confessed that she has always “had boyfriends” and jumped from one relationship to another, but this year she decided to date intentionally and focus on “being OK with being alone.”

Earle concluded her video by telling followers to not feel alone if they are experiencing something similar, sharing that despite feeling lonely this could be a sign of growth.

Following her breakup with Berrios, Earle was spotted getting cosy with Brady at the New Year’s, but both of them soon clarified their relationship status as single.

Domhnall Gleeson jokes Rachel McAdams doesn't deserve Walk of Fame star
Domhnall Gleeson jokes Rachel McAdams doesn't deserve Walk of Fame star
Hilary Duff extends emotional olive branch to sister Haylie after long rift
Hilary Duff extends emotional olive branch to sister Haylie after long rift
Rachel McAdams makes appearance with boyfriend at Hollyood Walk of Fame
Rachel McAdams makes appearance with boyfriend at Hollyood Walk of Fame
Billy Ray Cyrus relationship turns into major dilemma for Elizabeth Hurley
Billy Ray Cyrus relationship turns into major dilemma for Elizabeth Hurley
J.K. Rowling dubs Hans Zimmer as ‘genius' after HBO series news
J.K. Rowling dubs Hans Zimmer as ‘genius' after HBO series news
Kim Kardashian stands by Chris Appleton amid terrifying cancer fears
Kim Kardashian stands by Chris Appleton amid terrifying cancer fears
Noah Kahan releases first teaser of upcoming album after announcement
Noah Kahan releases first teaser of upcoming album after announcement
Bradley Cooper steps out in style for London premiere of new film video
Bradley Cooper steps out in style for London premiere of new film