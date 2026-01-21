Alix Earle moves to tears talking about dating amid Tom Brady rumours

Alix Earle had a heart-to-heart chat on social media about the lonely aspects of single life, after sparking romance speculations with Tom Brady.

The 25-year-old social media personality shared a video on TikTok talking candidly about her feelings.

“I just haven’t posted as much about, like, my feelings and emotions because I just don’t want to be like sad, down in the dumps,” the Dancing With the Stars alum began the video on Tuesday, January 20.

Earle went on to share that her breakup with Braxton Berrios led her to a very lonely phase of her life, and despite the support of her family and friends, she feels weird without the “stability of a male partner, or just even someone to talk to or distract me.”

@alixearle Feeling weird and sad & probably sound silly but if you’re going through something similar just know you’re not alone :) ♬ original sound - Alix Earle

The influencer confessed that she has always “had boyfriends” and jumped from one relationship to another, but this year she decided to date intentionally and focus on “being OK with being alone.”

Earle concluded her video by telling followers to not feel alone if they are experiencing something similar, sharing that despite feeling lonely this could be a sign of growth.

Following her breakup with Berrios, Earle was spotted getting cosy with Brady at the New Year’s, but both of them soon clarified their relationship status as single.