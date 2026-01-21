 
What Trump said in his combative Davos speech?

Trump’s Davos speech mixes Greenland demands with NATO grievances

January 21, 2026

Key arguments from Trump's Davos speech

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the audience at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 21, 2026.

The 56th annual meeting of the WEF took place at the main congress centre in Davos. Here are some of the key takeaways from Trump’s address:

On Greenland

Trump called for “immigrant negotiations” with Denmark to acquire Greenland. He referred to this as a core U.S. national and international security interest.

He explicitly mentioned: “I won’t use force” to take it, but added the U.S. would be “unstoppable” if it did.

He also presented an ultimatum to Denmark and NATO allies: “You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember.”

Criticising Denmark, he stated that the U.S. defended Greenland in WWII and “gave it back,” asking, “How ungrateful are they now?”

Trump's views on Europe and NATO

Trump lambasted Europe’s direction on energy, immigration, and trade, saying: “Europe is not heading in the right direction.” Boasting about the strategic significance of the U.S., he stated, “Without us, most of the countries don’t even work.”

He framed the Greenland demand as a form of reciprocity for U.S. support, stating it was “time that NATO steps up” as America helps them with Ukraine.

He also mocked European leaders, threatened French President Macron with massive tariffs over drug prices, and wore sunglasses in Davos.

On Ukraine

Trump said the U.S. was “reasonably close” to a deal to end the war and that he would conduct a meeting with President Zelenskyy in Davos.

Passing strong comments, he stated, “If they don’t get this done, they are stupid.”

On domestic and energy policy

He denounced the transition to renewable energy as the “green new scam, perhaps the greatest hoax in history,” specifically mocking wind turbines.

He also praised the new Venezuelan leadership for making a “deal” with the U.S. following recent military intervention, saying: “More people should do that.”

Repeatedly, he touted U.S. economic strength under his leadership, ending with: “The United States is back. Bigger, stronger, better than ever before.”

