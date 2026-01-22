Apple developing AI wearable: Here's all we know about Humane AI-like pin

Apple developing AI wearable: Here's all we know about Humane AI-like AI pin

Apple, the iPhone maker, is working on its own AI wearable, reportedly a pin that users can attach to their clothing, equipped with two cameras and three microphones.

The information about Apple's upcoming AI gadget was brought to light in a report by The Information on Wednesday.

As the rumour is spreading in the vast AI wearable market, it is expected to intensify the competition in the sector.

The development was originally disclosed by OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane, who stated at a Davos event that the company is going to announce its highly anticipated first AI hardware device in the second half of 2026.

It's also being speculated that it may be a pair of earbuds, TechCrunch reported.

Apple's upcoming AI device is described as a “thin, flat, circular disc with an aluminium-and-glass shell,” designed to be roughly the size of an AirTag, but slightly thicker.

The device is tipped to bring two cameras—one with a standard lens and another with a wide-angle lens—for capturing pictures and videos.

It might as well include a physical button, a speaker, and a Fitbit-like charging strip on its back.

There's a fair degree of chance that the tech giant is expediting the development of this product, given that OpenAI, too, is working on its own AI gadget. The device is likely to debut in 2027, with an initial launch of 20 million units.

Despite all that's been said, time will confirm how well this type of AI device will be received by consumers.

It reminds us of a similar AI pin, Humane AI, launched last year by two former Apple employees, but it struggled to gather acclaim and consumer interest and eventually shut down.