Kim Kardashian confesses she listens to Taylor Swift amid long running feud

Kim Kardashian candidly spoken her heart out about every bit of drama swirling around her.

The reality star sensation, 45, made a much awaited appearance on the latest episode of Khloe in Wonderland, where she got real about her daughter North West's fashion and piecing choices, as well as her long-running feud with global pop sensation Taylor Swift.

For those unversed, the drama dates back to 2016, when West's song Famous was released and and Kim leaked edited phone calls that made Swift look like a liar - sparking snake emojis, fan rage and fuelling the Reputation album.

After being named TIME’s Person of the Year in 2023, Swift reignited the feud by throwing shade at Kim, claiming she 'took her down psychologically' and forced her into hiding, pushing the feud back into headlines.

With the Swift feud hanging in the air, Khloe asked the question everyone was waiting for: 'Do you think people would be surprised you listen to Taylor Swift?'

Kim replied: 'Yeah, it’s just… I have some of her older songs in my playlist,' Kim admitted. 'I’ve always thought she’s a super talented, great artist.'

At one point, Kim opened up about her eldest daughter North's personal choices, whom she shares with her ex husband Kanye West.

The 12-year-old girl continues to make headlines whether it is her blue hair, piercings, diamond mouth grill, or luxury goodies.

'I try not to pay attention to it, but I think that no one knows unless they're in my shoes of what I'm dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world or even close in our life that we have to go through together,' she told Khloe.

Kim and Kanye finalised their divorce in 2022 but have reportedly started to reconnect through co-parenting, with things said to have improved.

The former couple shares daughters North, 12, and Chicago, eight, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm six.