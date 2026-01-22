 
Geo News

Chrissy Teigen shares secret behind successful marriage with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend got married in 2013 after dating for seven years

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 22, 2026

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend got married in 2013 after dating for seven years
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend got married in 2013 after dating for seven years

Chrissy Teigen, who has been married for 12 years with Academy Award winner singer John Legend, has revealed how she keeps a spark in their marriage.

On January 20, the Star Search judge appeared for the premiere of the Netflix reality show where she spoke to an E! News interviewer.

The host asked Chrissy and co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar about the secret ingredient to a healthy long relationship.

While responding to the question, Sarah simply joked saying as I always say, “Separate bathrooms.”

Teigen, on the other hand, gave an elaborated answer by saying that you have got to keep on doing “little things” to maintain the spark.

“I will say it is little things like that. You’ve got to keep it sexy and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways.”

The 40-year-old American model stated, “Like I won’t say that John necessarily does that all the time, I make sure that I do.”

She concluded on light note, as Chrissy jokingly said, “For all he knows, I never farted or pooped.”

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in 2013 after dating for almost seven years. They now share four children including Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren (via surrogacy). 

Kim Kardashian confesses she listens to Taylor Swift amid long running feud video
Kim Kardashian confesses she listens to Taylor Swift amid long running feud
Jujutsu Kaisen season three episode four drops: Maki's return sparks buzz
Jujutsu Kaisen season three episode four drops: Maki's return sparks buzz
Brit Awards 2026 nominations full list: Olivia Dean, Lola Young lead the way
Brit Awards 2026 nominations full list: Olivia Dean, Lola Young lead the way
Cruz Beckham recent move adds to ongoing Beckham family drama
Cruz Beckham recent move adds to ongoing Beckham family drama
Holly Ramsay shares sizzling snaps from exotic honeymoon with Adam Peaty video
Holly Ramsay shares sizzling snaps from exotic honeymoon with Adam Peaty
James Bond movies complete collection arrives on Netflix
James Bond movies complete collection arrives on Netflix
New twist in Brooklyn's wedding sparks Beckhams' concerns video
New twist in Brooklyn's wedding sparks Beckhams' concerns
Elizabeth Smart reveals reason of sharing 2002 kidnapping story in documentary
Elizabeth Smart reveals reason of sharing 2002 kidnapping story in documentary