Chrissy Teigen shares secret behind successful marriage with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend got married in 2013 after dating for seven years

Chrissy Teigen, who has been married for 12 years with Academy Award winner singer John Legend, has revealed how she keeps a spark in their marriage.

On January 20, the Star Search judge appeared for the premiere of the Netflix reality show where she spoke to an E! News interviewer.

The host asked Chrissy and co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar about the secret ingredient to a healthy long relationship.

While responding to the question, Sarah simply joked saying as I always say, “Separate bathrooms.”

Teigen, on the other hand, gave an elaborated answer by saying that you have got to keep on doing “little things” to maintain the spark.

“I will say it is little things like that. You’ve got to keep it sexy and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways.”

The 40-year-old American model stated, “Like I won’t say that John necessarily does that all the time, I make sure that I do.”

She concluded on light note, as Chrissy jokingly said, “For all he knows, I never farted or pooped.”

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in 2013 after dating for almost seven years. They now share four children including Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren (via surrogacy).