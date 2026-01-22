 
Brit Awards 2026 nominations full list: Olivia Dean, Lola Young lead the way

The Brit Awards 2026 release full nomination line-up

Geo News Digital Desk
January 22, 2026

The 46th annual Brit Awards have unveiled the complete nomination line-up for its upcoming edition.

Rising British singer-songwriter, Olivia Dean has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the most nominations scored, with Lola Young being the second name.

Results will be announced at a star-studded ceremony set to take place on February 28

Here’s the complete list:

Artist of the year

  • Dave
  • Fred again..
  • JADE
  • Lily Allen
  • Little Simz
  • Lola Young
  • Olivia Dean
  • PinkPantheress
  • Sam Fender
  • Self Esteem

Group of the year

  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Pulp
  • Sleep Token
  • Wet Leg
  • Wolf Alice

Album of the year

  • Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp
  • Lily Allen - West End Girl
  • Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
  • Sam Fender - People Watching
  • Wolf Alice - The Clearing

Song of the year

  • Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings
  • Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)
  • Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity
  • Ed Sheeran - Azizam
  • Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
  • Lewis Capaldi - Survive
  • Lola Young - Messy
  • Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You
  • Olivia Dean - Man I Need
  • Raye - Where Is My Husband!
  • Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In
  • Skye Newman - Family Matters

International artist of the year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Chappell Roan
  • CMAT
  • Doechii
  • Lady Gaga
  • Rosalía
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Sombr
  • Taylor Swift
  • Tyler, The Creator

International group of the year

  • Geese
  • Haim
  • Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami
  • Tame Impala
  • Turnstile

International song of the year

  • Alex Warren - Ordinary
  • Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club
  • Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys
  • Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
  • Gracie Abrams - That's So True
  • Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
  • Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
  • Sombr - Undressed
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Breakthrough artist

  • Barry Can't Swim
  • EsDeeKid
  • Jim Legxacy
  • Lola Young
  • Skye Newman

Critics' Choice

  • Jacob Alon (winner)
  • Rose Gray
  • Sienna Spiro

Best alternative / rock act

  • Blood Orange
  • Lola Young
  • Sam Fender
  • Wet Leg
  • Wolf Alice
  • Best pop act
  • Jade
  • Lily Allen
  • Lola Young
  • Olivia Dean
  • Raye

Best hip-hop / rap / grime act

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Jim Legxacy
  • Little Simz
  • Loyle Carner
  • Best R&B act
  • Jim Legxacy
  • Kwn
  • Mabel
  • Sasha Keable
  • Sault
  • Best dance act
  • Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
  • FKA twigs
  • Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
  • PinkPantheress
  • Sammy Virji

Producer of the year

  • TBA

Songwriter of the year

  • TBA
