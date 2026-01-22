Brit Awards 2026 nominations full list: Olivia Dean, Lola Young lead the way

The 46th annual Brit Awards have unveiled the complete nomination line-up for its upcoming edition.
Rising British singer-songwriter, Olivia Dean has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the most nominations scored, with Lola Young being the second name.
Results will be announced at a star-studded ceremony set to take place on February 28
Here’s the complete list:
Artist of the year
- Dave
- Fred again..
- JADE
- Lily Allen
- Little Simz
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Sam Fender
- Self Esteem
Group of the year
- The Last Dinner Party
- Pulp
- Sleep Token
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Album of the year
- Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp
- Lily Allen - West End Girl
- Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
- Sam Fender - People Watching
- Wolf Alice - The Clearing
Song of the year
- Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings
- Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)
- Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity
- Ed Sheeran - Azizam
- Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
- Lewis Capaldi - Survive
- Lola Young - Messy
- Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You
- Olivia Dean - Man I Need
- Raye - Where Is My Husband!
- Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In
- Skye Newman - Family Matters
International artist of the year
- Bad Bunny
- Chappell Roan
- CMAT
- Doechii
- Lady Gaga
- Rosalía
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Sombr
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International group of the year
- Geese
- Haim
- Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami
- Tame Impala
- Turnstile
International song of the year
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club
- Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys
- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- Gracie Abrams - That's So True
- Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Sombr - Undressed
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Breakthrough artist
- Barry Can't Swim
- EsDeeKid
- Jim Legxacy
- Lola Young
- Skye Newman
Critics' Choice
- Jacob Alon (winner)
- Rose Gray
- Sienna Spiro
Best alternative / rock act
- Blood Orange
- Lola Young
- Sam Fender
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
- Best pop act
- Jade
- Lily Allen
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Best hip-hop / rap / grime act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Jim Legxacy
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
- Best R&B act
- Jim Legxacy
- Kwn
- Mabel
- Sasha Keable
- Sault
- Best dance act
- Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
- FKA twigs
- Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
- PinkPantheress
- Sammy Virji
Producer of the year
Songwriter of the year