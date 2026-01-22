Brit Awards 2026 nominations full list: Olivia Dean, Lola Young lead the way

Brit Awards 2026 announce nominations: Olivia Dean, Lola Young lead the way

The 46th annual Brit Awards have unveiled the complete nomination line-up for its upcoming edition.

Rising British singer-songwriter, Olivia Dean has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the most nominations scored, with Lola Young being the second name.

Results will be announced at a star-studded ceremony set to take place on February 28

Here’s the complete list:

Artist of the year

Dave

Fred again..

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of the year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Album of the year

Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen - West End Girl

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing

Song of the year

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings

Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)

Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran - Azizam

Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi - Survive

Lola Young - Messy

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

Raye - Where Is My Husband!

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In

Skye Newman - Family Matters

International artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalía

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International group of the year

Geese

Haim

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami

Tame Impala

Turnstile

International song of the year

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams - That's So True

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Sombr - Undressed

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Breakthrough artist

Barry Can't Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

Critics' Choice

Jacob Alon (winner)

Rose Gray

Sienna Spiro

Best alternative / rock act

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Best pop act

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Raye

Best hip-hop / rap / grime act

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Best R&B act

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable

Sault

Best dance act

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virji

Producer of the year

TBA

Songwriter of the year