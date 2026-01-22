Elizabeth Smart reveals reason of sharing 2002 kidnapping story in documentary

Elizabeth Smart briefs viral abduction in new Netflix documentary

Elizabeth Smart, an American activist, has finally opened about by viral kidnapping through a Netflix documentary.

Back in June 2002, 14-year-old Smart was abducted by Brian David Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee from her home in the Federal Heights neighbourhood of Salt Lake City in Utah.

She was captivated for nine months on the outskirts of Salt Lake City and later in San Diego County, California, where she was repeatedly abused and raped by Mitchell, who claimed to be a religious preacher.

Years after the horrific incident, Elizabeth has come forward to share her emotional story through a Netflix documentary titled, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart.

In an interview at the TODAY Show, the 38-year-old explained why she felt that there was a need to share this story with the world through a documentary film.

She added, “I mean I do think having my family involved, having the law enforcement, local media involved I think it gives a really complete picture of both sides.”

“And I guess since the trial, since I had to testify and really talk about what happened because to, I felt like I needed to have a purpose to share my story.”

Smart reflected on how alone she felt when she came home, and nobody talked about the incident.

She recalled, “And I remember how alone I felt when I first came home because nobody talked about kidnapping or abuse or rape and so since the trial I have just felt like that’s something that I need to talk about so other victims don’t feel alone either.”

Elizabeth just wants to make sure that her story makes other victims feel that they are not alone in it.