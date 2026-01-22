Prue Leith bids farewell to 'The Great British Bake Off' after nine seasons

Prue Leith announced she is leaving the hit series The Great British Bake Off after nine seasons.

The beloved judge who brought warmth, wit and culinary expertise joined the show in 2017.

She stepped in alongside Paul Hollywood after the program moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Over the years, she became a fan favorite known for her sharp critiques delivered with kindness and her signature colorful style.

In her statement shared on Instagram Wednesday, Leith expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the Bake Off family.

"After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off," Leith began her post.

"Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it, and I'm sure I'll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison, and Noel, and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4."

The 86-year-old shared ‘she now feels like the right time to step back’

"There's so much I'd like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden," she added. "Whoever joins the team, I'm sure they'll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it."

Fans have already taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes, praising Leith’s warmth and humor and expressing sadness at her exit.

For many her presence was integral to the show’s charm which made her departure a bittersweet moment in Bake Off history.

Fans as well as past contestants poured messages of love.

The 2018’s winner Rahul Mandal commented, "We will miss you so much. It was a joy and privilege to be in the tent with you. You are kind, funny, passionate, and always inspired us."

Jasmine Mitchell, Bake Off’s winner in 2025, wrote, "Prue, you're amazing and we will miss you so very much."