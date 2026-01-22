Jujutsu Kaisen season three episode four drops: Maki’s return sparks buzz

Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to thrill its dedicated fanbase with a brand new episode, set to drop today, January 22.

The anime show based on the manga series of the same name is about to further expand its third season with the release of its fourth chapter.

Besides the regular buzz around the ongoing serial, the time duration of the latest episode has added to the fans’ excitement, while the story is rapidly moving into more and more dramatic territory.

When is the new episode out?

Episode four of Jujutsu Kaisen, titled Perfect Preparation, is set to release worldwide within hours.

The arrival for the United States is set for 9:00 AM PT/ 12: 00 PM ET. While the UK audiences will be able to view it at 5:00 PM GMT.

Pakistan time

Episode four will be released in Pakistan according to the Pakistan Standard Time (PKT), at 10:00 PM.

What’s new

The verified X fan account for the anime series announced a day ago that the official duration for Jujutsu’s new episode is going to be 28 minutes — four minutes longer than its usual broadcast.

Fans were quick to express their jubilation about the news, considering that this is the longest episode of the show’s third season since the one-hour long double bill, which had combined its first two episodes into a single special release.

The return of Maki

Maki Zen'in, a fan-favourite character, is expected to return among the foray, setting off elated fan reactions.

Her comeback arc is further anticipated for featuring a strong revenge plotline.

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

Jujutsu Kaisen will be available to stream on Netflix for the viewers in certain Asian regions.

Whereas fans in the rest of the world will be able to catch the fourth episode on Crunchyroll, the on-demand American platform known to host various anime releases.