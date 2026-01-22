Spain calls for EU joint army amid Greenland tensions

Spain has urged the European Union to create a joint army, integrate defence industry and assemble a coalition of the willing.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that the objective of joint military force was not to replace the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), underscoring the importance of transatlantic alliance.

He said the purpose was to give a message that Europe would not allow itself to be coerced militarily or economically, adding, “A joint effort would be more efficient than 27 separate national armies.”

His remarks came after the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump backtracked on tariffs against 10 European nations after a breakthrough meeting with NATO Head Mark Rutte to outline a framework for a deal on Greenland.

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark and Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to acquire it. However, he toned down his rhetoric while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating that he won’t use force to bring the Arctic island under U.S. control.

Despite a breakthrough meeting between the NATO chief and the U.S. president, European leaders are moving forward with their emergency meeting, scheduled for Thursday, to coordinate a joint response to Trump on the Greenland issue.

The idea of the EU's joint army is not new as it was first floated in 1951 to counter the Soviet Union; however, it was voted down by French parliament in 1954.