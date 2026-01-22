Why Molly Mae stayed at her sister's home despite owning her mansion?

The former 'Love Island' star stayed over for a few nights' at her sisters home despite owning a £4 million mansion

Molly-Mae Hague's sister, Zoe, has opened up about the family time she enjoyed with the influencer and her daughter, Bambi.

The former Love Island star, 26, who has since rekindled her romance with her partner Tommy Fury,' stayed over for a few nights' last week-despite owning a £4 million mansion just a short distance away.

For those unversed, the sisters share a close bond, with Zoe previously staying with Molly at her Cheshire home during her brief separation from Tommy.

In her latest update, shared on YouTube, Zoe gave her followers a glimpse into 'day in the life,' showing herself going for a run and cooking dinner.

She said: 'The other day Molly and Bambi came round to stay over for a couple of nights.

'She did a delivery order because we didn't have snacks in and she likes having all the naughty snacks in.'

This comes after Molly spoke openly about the 'trauma' she experienced and the therapy she underwent following her split from Tommy Fury.

The couple, both, 26, decided to part ways in 2024 after five years together, with Tommy later confessing that it his heavy drinking that led to the breakup of their relationship.