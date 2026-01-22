 
Colin Egglesfield shares uplifting health update: ‘feeling great'

Colin Egglesfield previously battled with testicular and prostate cancer

Geo News Digital Desk
January 22, 2026

Colin Egglesfield shared uplifting news about his health announcing he is now cancer-free after facing a third diagnosis in 2024.

The Something Borrowed star revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News that he underwent a prostatectomy last year following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

“It’ll be a year in February,” Egglesfield said.

The actor and motivational speaker shared that doctors caught the disease early enough to not need radiation or chemotherapy.

This marks third battle with cancer with his earlier battles with testicular cancer in 2006 and 2007.

At the time delayed treatment led to the disease spreading and required radiation.

Reflecting on those experiences Egglesfield admitted he was determined to avoid the same grueling process this time around.

The All My Children alum acknowledged that recovery has not been easy, citing challenges with basic daily functions and intimacy.

Still he expressed deep gratitude for being able to move forward without the looming threat of cancer.

“…knowing that I don’t have to deal with this in the future and that I can potentially move on is something that I’m super grateful for,” he said.

Beyond his health, the 52-year-old is channeling his energy into motivational speaking and retreats designed to help others find confidence and fulfillment. 

