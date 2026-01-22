Katie Price feels 'helpless' over her struggles to put on weight

Katie Price has booked doctor's appointment amid health concerns

Katie Price has finally decided to seek medical help after leaving fans friends and fans worried with her devastating weight loss, with some insisting the star could 'destroy herself.

Last week, the reality sensation, 47, posted a video on her YouTube channel, featuring her daughter Princess, her son Harvey, and her rumoured ex-boyfriend JJ Slater.

In the clip, she is seen travelling to London, but what caught fans' attention was her worrying thin appearance.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast The Katie Price Show Katie told her sister Sophie that she is now having tests to get answers to her recent weight loss.

Reacting to the photos, Katie said: 'I know I look gaunt, I look like I'm ill – hence why I'm going to the doctors tomorrow.'

'I don't know how many times I have to say to people, 'Yes I know I've lost weight,' and there's obviously a reason, I said it to the doctor. We all know that we're trying to sort it all out and as soon as I know then I'll let everyone know.'

Katie explained that she has given herself 'a bit of a glow up' and had filler put in her face 'because I look so bad it's had an influence and that's why I've had filler put in my face which I didn't want to do.'

Katie added: 'I just wanna put on weight, I really do but I'm just not. Everyone knows I eat – I eat anything that I want, I've never had a problem with what I eat.'

Earlier in the podcast Katie had revealed she had booked a doctors appointment and blood tests.