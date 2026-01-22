 
Alana Hadid mocks Brooklyn Beckham's 'all we want privacy' statement

Alana, 40, is the sister to models Gigi and Bella

January 22, 2026

Nicola dated Anwar Hadid from 2016 to 2018, just one year before she met Brooklyn 

Nicola Peltz's ex boyfriend's sister, Alana Hadid, has shared her two cents on the explosive argument involving her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and his family. 

Brooklyn sent shock waves on Monday, when he released a bombshell statement accusing his family- particularly Victoria Beckham of calling him 'evil' and pledging his allegiance to his wife. 

Alana, 40, is the sister to models Gigi and Bella, their eldest sister Marielle and Anwar, 26 - who Nicola dated from 2016 to 2018, just one year before she met Brooklyn .

Alana has insisted that the actress has 'wanted to be famous for years'. 

Mocking Brooklyn's plea for privacy for himself and Nicola, Alana replied to photographer Eli Rezkallah's comment which read: 'Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know'.

Alana, whose entire family are said to have had issues with Nicola both during and after the romance, echoed comments made by many, replying to Eli: 'Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade'.

The couple dated when she was 22 and he was 17, and while there were no official reports, there were rumours at the time that Anwar grew distant from his family.

