BLACKPINK star celebrates ‘Rosie’ amid BRITs nomination buzz

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK’s Rosé delighted fans this week with a special appearance at her Encore pop-up store, celebrating the first anniversary of her debut full-length solo album, Rosie.

The event, titled “One Year of Rosie,” opened on January 17 and will run through January 25, 2026, at Hyundai Card Vinyl & Plastic in Seoul’s Itaewon district.

Fans were thrilled to see Rosé in person, accompanied by her beloved dog Hank, she adopted in 2020.

Social media quickly lit up with videos and photos of the singer engaging with attendees, while Hank stole hearts as a highlight of the event.

The pop-up features exclusive merchandise, limited edition items, themed displays, and special fan meet and greet opportunities.

Her impact extends beyond fan events. She recently made history as the first K-pop singer to receive a nomination at the 2026 BRIT Awards.

The singer's global hit APT, a collaboration with Bruno Mars, is up for International Song of the Year, competing with artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Gigi Perez.

This nomination makes Rosé the first Korean musician to be recognised for Song of the Year at three major international music awards, the BRITs, the Grammys, and the VMAs.

Meanwhile, the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters also made waves with its song Golden, which has topped charts and earned nominations alongside APT.